Local Content Secretariat unveils major procurement opportunities for Guyanese in oil sector

The Local Content Secretariat, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources, recently published key procurement opportunities for Guyanese which have been advertised by major industry players.

This announcement comes as part of the Secretariat’s ongoing efforts to ensure that local businesses and individuals are properly sensitized of opportunities that allow for them to benefit directly from the country’s booming petroleum sector.

For the final quarter of 2024, a notice by the Secretariat states that Baker Hughes Guyana has procurement opportunities in areas such as maintenance and repair operations, construction work on buildings, provision of methanol and barite, calibration and inspection services, and rental of office space. These critical services are essential for supporting the company’s ongoing operations, and the involvement of local suppliers is paramount to its success.

Additionally, G-Boats Inc. is offering a variety of procurement opportunities for the month of September, which include office supplies, general chandlery and supplies, PPE and safety equipment, transportation services, electrical and plumbing work, disposal services, accommodations, fittings, and customs brokerage services. This wide scope of services presents significant opportunities for Guyanese businesses to engage with the company in meaningful ways.

As for KOTUG Guyana, it recently outlined a variety of procurement opportunities that will be released over the next few months. Starting in September, opportunities are available in engineering and machining, a critical service in the oil and gas sector that demands technical precision and expertise. Moving into October, local businesses can participate in food supply services, ensuring the essential provision of nutrition to support operations.

As the year progresses, November will see opportunities in customs brokerage services and ship and rig chandlery services, facilitating smoother logistical operations. By December, there will be openings for a wide range of professional services, including manpower and crewing, medical, legal, insurance, and accounting services. These openings provide diverse business sectors with chances to participate.

Notably, in January 2025, transportation services, admin support, and facilities management will be available, followed by waste management and office rental space opportunities in February 2025.

SLB Guyana has also unveiled a series of procurement opportunities for local businesses through the Local Content Secretariat, offering a wide array of services over the next six months. One of the key procurement opportunities is for inspection services, which include advanced methods such as visual inspection, magnetic particle inspection, pressure testing, and ultrasonic testing. These specialized services are critical for maintaining safety and operational efficiency in oil and gas projects. This presents a valuable chance for Guyanese companies with expertise in technical inspections to contribute their skills to the expanding sector.

Additionally, there is a need for crew transportation services, which involve providing light-duty vehicles and minivans driven by qualified personnel. Another major opportunity is in staff house services, which involve providing a safe and secure living space for employees. The service scope includes security and housekeeping to ensure a safe and comfortable environment. This type of work is crucial for supporting a growing workforce, particularly in the oil sector, where housing and support services are fundamental to maintaining operational integrity.

Other opportunities include crane rentals and maintenance services and workshop and office security services.

These opportunities are being made available as per the requirements of the Local Content Law 2021, which mandates that companies in the petroleum industry prioritize the procurement of goods and services from Guyanese suppliers.

The Act requires contractors and subcontractors to submit half-year reports to the Local Content Secretariat detailing their procurement activities, employment numbers, and capacity-building initiatives. This ensures transparency and accountability, while also fostering a sustainable and inclusive local economy.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

