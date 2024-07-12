Lodge, Werk-En-Rust, Wortmanville residents welcome $200M road enhancement project

Residents of Lodge, Wortmanville, and Werk-En-Rust in Georgetown are set to benefit from the major rehabilitation of several community roads, following the announcement of a $200 million investment by the government to execute the projects.

The announcement was made by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a public meeting at St Thomas More Primary School, Durban Street, Georgetown, on Thursday.

Residents at the public meeting on Thursday

Several residents welcomed the government’s swift intervention in upgrading their roadways, noting that the project will bring significant relief to many households.

Resident of Wortmanville, Ron Roberts said this intervention will benefit the residents by improving their living conditions, as the roads in his community have been in a terrible state for many years.

“For years, we weren’t getting anything done. As soon as it rains, the water gets very high…We just have to give them space and things will be done. It will benefit all of us. It is very good that the government is looking into our community,” Roberts told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Linden Jemmott from Lodge emphasised that the communities will be significantly enhanced once the roadworks are completed.

He noted that Durban Street, in particular, is a very busy thoroughfare and that the current road infrastructure is inadequate to handle the constant flow of commuters daily.

“I felt great when the minister gave the plan for the area. It will benefit the residents tremendously especially if the work is being done in a systematic manner…This initiative by the government is timely and is in connection with the development that is taking place in the country,” Jemmott stated.

Another resident from Lodge, Wanda Richardson, said the initiative to improve drainage and irrigation is extremely transformative and timely since her community is prone to flooding.

She noted that very soon the community would no longer have to worry about the deplorable state of the road since it will be upgraded.

Resident, Lurlene James

Meanwhile, Lurlene James from Norton Street in Werk-En-Rust added, “I feel comfortable about the announcement because it is long that this area needs some enhancement so that we could look good. We need it. And I feel comfortable too that people from the area would be getting work so that they would understand that they have to work to keep it clean.”

Critical drainage works will be undertaken in the communities by residents who will be employed in the process.

