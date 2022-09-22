Search

M.V. Canawaima out of service for today

September 22, 2022

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service wishes to advise the general public that the M.V. Canawaima will be out of operation until further notice.  This is due to mechanical failure of the second engine onboard the MV. Canawaima.

Please note that we are working assiduously to have same rectified in order to resume service between Guyana and Suriname at the soonest possible time.

Management apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

For further information please contact our office on telephone numbers 339-2787 or 339-2744

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.