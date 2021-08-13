Mabaruma enhancement workers urged to improve quality of work

Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) in Mabaruma, Region One are being encouraged to improve the quality of work they are executing, as the aim is to enhance and preserve the town’s aesthetics.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP, made this call on Wednesday during a meeting with the workers. He said despite the town having 55 CEWs, the works being conducted are not in keeping with the required standard.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP, addressing Community Enhancement Workers in Mabaruma, Region

“We see the role of enhancement workers as very critical in this partnership we have between people and Government to expand and transform the infrastructure of our communities

Before last month, the mayor and deputy mayor requested for some restructuring of how our enhancement workers in Mabaruma operate and which we were able to address.”

Minister Dharamlall told the gathering that he has received reports of poor attendance, sub-par work and inebriated workers. This, Minister Dharamlall said is unacceptable.

He said the programme was implemented by the Government to create jobs to boost the region’s economy.

“If you are not comfortable with the job or you do not want the job, then you have to find out if you’re not going to do it to the best of the constituency, or the people amongst whom you work, then we have to find a different way of doing things,” the Minister said.

Moving forward, Minister Dharamlall said the enhancement workers will be expected to assist in the infrastructural development of the town. To this end, he encouraged them to identify areas that require improvement. This also includes a beautification initiative to improve the town’s image.

They were also requested to interact with residents politely, as they are representatives of the town council.

“As a Government, we promise people jobs and this is much more than just physical projects being seen… we expect that you are going to be the ones helping with some of these construction works, in that way we would be able to cut cost and more people can be employed with the communities.”

The lack of tools, improper disposal of solid waste by some residents and other issues were highlighted by the enhancement workers.

As it relates to the lack of tools and equipment, Minister Dharamlall said these will be available as soon as possible. Regarding the solid waste situation, he urged the workers to report the offenders to the police.

The council including the Town Clerk will now make random spot checks to ensure that quality works are being executed.