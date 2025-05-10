Mabaruma gets new $63.5M guesthouse, $6M bakery

– $7 million sewing centre opens in Barimanobo

A brand-new $63.5 million Banobo Guesthouse and a $6 million bakery were commissioned in Mabaruma Settlement in Region One to generate additional revenue for the residents.

The buildings were declared open by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal along with regional officials earlier this week.

The opening of the guesthouse represents a new step in the region’s tourism and hospitality sector aimed at increasing the number of lodgings in the region, especially during peak season or the hosting of big events.

Funded through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), the facility has ten rooms, an expansive kitchen, storage areas, and a balcony.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during remarks The emergency service vehicle that was provided to Mabaruma Municipality The new bakery in Mabaruma Settlement An interior view of Banobo Guest House in Mabaruma Settlement Minister Croal handing over the keys for the emergency service vehicle to the Mayor of Mabaruma, Trevi Leung Cutting of the ribbon for the new bakery Some of the items in the new sewing centre in Barimanobo Banobo Guest House in Mabaruma Settlement

According to Minister Croal, the villages can carry out large projects utilising a phased approach to ensure it is successfully completed.

He reminded the village councils to use their grants prudently and to executive their projects that will benefit their communities in the long term.

The bakery, situated in the guesthouse’s compound, will increase the production of local products.

Minister Croal noted that other villages can start similar projects, commending the Community Development Council (CDC) for taking the initiative and starting these projects.

“Equally important is your bakery. I want to see less bread coming on the planes on Tuesdays and Saturdays in Mabaruma. We have the capacity in your villages to bake your bread [and] to make your pastries. I want to congratulate you on that project,” Minister Croal said.

Mabaruma also received an emergency service vehicle to boost emergency response time in the hinterland communities.

Over at Barimanobo, a $7 million sewing centre was also opened.

School uniforms and other community-based necessities will be sewn at the recently opened sewing centre, which will also act as a focal point for skill development, especially in the area of garment construction.

It is anticipated to provide a stable income to the locals.

A total of $1 million was spent to expand the community’s current multipurpose building.

The two edifices will increase skills development and other economic opportunities for the residents.

Whilst in Region One, Minister Croal distributed 595 solar panel systems to various communities across the Mabaruma sub-district in Region One.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

