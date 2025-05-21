Mahdia fire victims remembered, honoured

The 20 children who lost their lives in the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire were remembered and honoured on Wednesday.

Today marks two years since the devastating blaze shook the nation.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill lays a wreath

The memorial ceremony was held in the village of Micobie, where families, friends, students, and leaders gathered in solemn remembrance.

The day was filled with tributes, songs, poems, and candlelight reflections, highlighting the enduring pain and resilient spirit of the affected families and communities.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill joined the observance and offered encouraging words of comfort.

He reaffirmed the government’s continued support to the bereaved families.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill participates in the candlelight vigil

“We have lent support to all the families. Just like how we were there then, we were there in the months after. My presence here today is to say the government continues to stand with you,” he stated. “Let us find courage, let us find strength and encouragement in the arms of each other.”

Minister Edghill acknowledged the collective sorrow that persisted two years on, as he urged families, particularly the parents, not to carry guilt for pursuing education for their children.

The fire claimed the lives of 19 girls and one boy, sparking national mourning and outrage. A commission of inquiry was launched after the incident, and a criminal charge was filed against the individual responsible for starting the blaze.

Students holding candles during the candlelight vigil

While Minister Edghill recognised the demand for justice, he pointed to the legal processes that are already in motion.

He assured community members and parents of the extensive efforts the government has made and continues to make to ensure this tragedy never occurs again.

“We will not relent. We will make the education of our children more achievable. We will ensure that you [the students] go to school in safe spaces, we will ensure that you can enjoy the benefits of a quality education and that your dreams and your aspirations and those of your parents will come alive and will come to full realisation,” the minister said.

The candlelight vigil in remembrance of the fire victims

