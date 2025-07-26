Mahdia residents to benefit from 30% electricity reduction

Residents served by the Mahdia Power and Light Company Inc. are set to receive a 30% reduction in electricity tariffs, following President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement that the cut took effect on July 1, 2025.

The move comes as a direct result of Mahdia’s new 0.65-megawatt solar farm coming online, a milestone in the government’s wider push to transform energy access in riverain, hinterland, and coastal regions nationwide.

President Ali emphasised that “the decision to reduce tariffs was taken following the introduction of renewable power in Mahdia.”

He further pledged that additional incentives will be offered to hinterland and riverain communities to lower electricity costs even further by the end of the year.

An artistic impression of the finished Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project

Looking ahead, the President underscored that these measures will be complemented by the country’s landmark 300-megawatt Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, due for completion in late 2025. The project is expected to halve energy costs across Guyana, driven by associated gas sourced from offshore fields.

This latest action in Mahdia follows an extensive suite of government initiatives since 2020 dedicated to expanding reliable, clean, and affordable electricity to underserved regions.

Over the past five years, more than 26,000 solar home energy systems have already been distributed under a flagship 30,000-unit rollout, bringing lighting and basic power to hinterland and riverain households not linked to the national grid.

Furthermore, 21 solar mini-grids have been installed in remote communities, ensuring access and fostering local resilience as part of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

A blend of hydro and solar initiatives targets Lethem, Bartica, Mabaruma, and other isolated grids, aiming for renewable sources to supply over half of regional electricity needs by 2027.

Finally, the 300-megawatt GTE project is expected to supply affordable, reliable energy on a national scale, dramatically reducing dependence on imported fuels and supporting both homes and the private sector.

According to government figures, investments exceeding US$600 million have gone into these energy projects, augmented by international finance. The removal of some fuel taxes since 2022 and fiscal incentives for renewables have also cushioned citizens from global price shocks.

With over 30,000 households in previously off-grid communities now benefitting from new energy solutions, and grid-connected areas like Mahdia enjoying substantial tariff reductions, Guyana is making significant strides towards inclusive, sustainable development.

President Ali reaffirmed his government’s commitment to accelerating these gains, stating, “By year’s end, Guyana will take yet another step forward in ensuring affordable, reliable, and clean electricity for all citizens.”

Further updates and announcements on the promised incentives for riverain and hinterland energy consumers are expected in the coming months.