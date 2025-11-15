Mahdia’s mining sector has contributed tremendously to Guyana’s development – Min Sukhai

In Madhia, mining has been a driving force for transformative development, not only in Region Eight but resonating throughout the entirety of Guyana.

The Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, spoke at the Mahdia Expo opening for Town Week 2025 on Friday evening.

She told a large crowd at the Mahdia Oval that because of the township’s formidable mining operations, Guyana was able to grow and balance its development.

“While we celebrate the township anniversary, we must recognise the pioneers”, she said, while emphasising that they should also embrace the current generation to follow in the footsteps of these pioneers.

The pioneers are the ones who continue to cement this township and ensure that Madia remains a developing municipality that carves out its own unique space in Guyana.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, during her visit to Mahdia’s town week and expo

The expo, which opened on Friday, featured approximately 40 booths showcasing a range of products and services. It will end on Saturday night with a football competition.

The expo also creates opportunities for the community to thrive.

Additionally, Minister Sukhai noted that there has been a significant improvement in Madhia’s sanitation and enhancement of the environment.

“There were many improvements we’ve seen Mahdia town council….taking on township projects to ensure that the impact of those projects touches the lives of people”, the minister stated.

Similarly, the region, among others, is on the agenda to benefit from enhanced airstrips.

“Our people will have some level of surety that they are landing on improved strips, and so never should Mahdia feel…..that they will be left behind”, the minister stated.

Minister Sukhai noted that plans for the construction of doctors’ quarters is underway.

“That can only mean that, in the not too distant future, Mahdia will be able to have the fullest complement of medical practitioners serving the people”, the minister added.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, and patrons during her visit to Mahdia’s town week and expo

She encouraged residents to remain alert and stay informed about developments in their region.

Key government agencies, including Guyana Gold Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Guyana Police Force(GPF), Guyana Fire Service, Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and the business community, continue to collaborate to place Mahdia at the centre of their operations.

The town got $1M from the Ministry of Local Government for the town week and expo.