Major boost for Berbice sports as Palmyra Multipurpose Facility takes shape 

The Palmyra Multipurpose Facility in Berbice is poised to become a transformative hub for sports development and economic activity in Region Six, as Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, underscored the importance of modern infrastructure during a site visit on Saturday.

Minister Jacobs said the facility represents a new era for Berbice and Guyana’s sporting landscape, noting that the development goes beyond sport and forms part of a wider national strategy to build a sustainable sports ecosystem.

“Having a facility of this nature will be impactful, not only for Palmyra but for the entire country. When we were coming up, these facilities did not exist. We played on community and village grounds. Now, young people will have access to modern infrastructure that will elevate their skills, their exposure and their opportunities,” Minister Jacobs stated.

Minister Steven Jacobs joined by Region Six Chairman and Member of Parliament Zamal Hussain, technical officers from the ministry, regional officials, and a distinguished lineup of national and international cricket icons

He explained that the Palmyra facility will be integrated into a broader national sports development framework, including the establishment of a cricket academy at Albion, community-based coaching programmes, and structured career pathways for former athletes.

“We are building an ecosystem – facilities, human resources, coaching, and development programmes – that will help us elevate our players, our athletes and our cricketers. This is not just about Borough East or Region Six; it is about the entire country,” the minister said.

Ongoing construction of the modern Palmyra stadium

The minister was joined by Region Six Chairman and Member of Parliament Zamal Hussain, technical officers from the ministry, regional officials, and a distinguished lineup of national and international cricket icons, including former West Indies and Guyana players Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Assad Fudadin, Jonathan Foo and Sheunran Katichan.

MP Zamal Hussain described the project as historic for Berbice, highlighting both its sporting and economic significance.

“Berbice has produced some of the greatest cricketers this country has ever known, and this stadium will mean so much for our people. It is not only about cricket – it is multi-purpose. It will support cycling, exercise, recreation, and generate massive economic activity,” Hussain said.

He noted that the facility will open opportunities for hosting CPL matches, international games, concerts and major events, creating spillover benefits for accommodation, transportation, logistics, the creative industries and the wider “orange economy”.

“No one in Berbice would have imagined five or six years ago that we would have a stadium like this. Today, we are seeing the reality of this government’s vision,” the MP added.

Minister Jacobs further outlined the broader development agenda for the region, including plans for a deepwater port, a new Berbice bridge, a municipal airport, road expansions, community markets, and major sporting infrastructure such as boxing facilities, a synthetic athletics track and other multi-sport developments.

Former West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo welcomed the initiative, describing it as a turning point for young athletes in Berbice.

“Growing up, we never had anything like this. The youngsters are going to benefit tremendously. This is an excellent initiative from the President and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and it will change the future for Berbice cricket,” Bishoo said.

Former West Indies all-rounder Assad Fudadin also emphasised the long-term national impact.

“The revenue generation and opportunities from a facility like this will be tremendous. A lot of windows will be opened for our people. It’s now up to us to grasp these opportunities and make full use of them,” he noted.

Minister Jacobs reaffirmed that the government’s approach to sports infrastructure is people-centred, linking facilities to livelihoods, youth development, community empowerment and national unity.

“Every development we bring has a spillover effect – jobs, businesses, opportunities for families, communities and young people. This is about giving people a chance to earn, grow and develop through sport and culture,” he said.

He added that the Palmyra Multipurpose Facility, scheduled for completion and opening later this year, will play a central role in transforming the Palmyra area into a development corridor, anchored by sport, culture, commerce and community life.

“Now is the best time to be an athlete in Guyana. You are getting the facilities, the support, and direct commitment from the government and the President. This is the future we are building – and Palmyra is a key part of that future,” Minister Jacobs affirmed.