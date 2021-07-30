Make use of COVID-19 vaccination sites – Minister Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP is encouraging the public to make use of the 100 fixed vaccination sites to inoculate themselves against COVID-19.

The sites were established countrywide to ensure the public has adequate access to the vaccines so that Guyana can reach herd immunity.

“Our capacity to do vaccination is great, so with 100 sites operating roughly with about 200 or so vaccines at each one of these sites per day, we can do so much more. But the sites are being underutilised because people are not coming.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP

“So, if we want to really reach herd immunity quick, we can do so because we have the capacity to do the vaccinations. We have people on the ground working, what we need people to come forward and get their vaccines.”

Dr. Anthony made this statement during Friday’s COVID-19 update.

He also noted that an average of 3000 persons is receiving a COVID-19 vaccine per day, despite the convenience of the fixed sites and mobile units.

The Minister said Guyana has many more strides to make before it reaches herd immunity and he encourages the public to get vaccinated.

“So far, we only have about half of our population, who would have taken the first dose and about 28 per cent or so who have the second dose.

A COVID-19 vaccine

“So, we still have a far way to go to get to herd immunity. We are pegging herd immunity around 85 per cent of our population, and we are very far away from that.”

The Government is not ruling out relaxing some of the gazetted COVID-19 Measures as more persons become fully vaccinated. However, this can only be considered when the country reaches herd immunity.

In the meantime, Minister Anthony says the public must continue to observe the preventative guidelines, particularly masking in public, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand washing/sanitising.