Mass casualty management training strengthens Guyana’s emergency response systems

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the University of Miami and the US Air Force under the LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission, has launched a four-day mass casualty management (MCM) training workshop to strengthen Guyana’s national emergency response capacity.

The training, which runs from March 23–26 at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Headquarters, is being delivered using a trainer-of-trainers model and ensures participants are equipped with critical life-saving skills, as well as empowered to transfer knowledge across their respective agencies and regions.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, along with participants and representatives from the University of Miami and the US Air Force, at the mass casualty management training

Delivering remarks at the opening on Monday, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, emphasised the importance of preparedness, inter-agency collaboration, and continuous capacity building in safeguarding public health and enhancing national resilience.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony speaking at the Mass Casualty Management Training

The programme accommodates two cohorts over consecutive two-day sessions, with participants drawn from regional health departments, port health, emergency medical services, the CDC, the disciplined services, and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Through a structured curriculum, participants will engage in internationally recognised disaster-response methodologies combined with practical, scenario-based simulations.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve Guyana’s readiness to respond to large-scale emergencies, including natural disasters, industrial accidents, and public health crises.

Participants attending the mass casualty management training

Additionally, the trainer-of-trainers model ensures long-term impact by creating a ripple effect of knowledge transfer across regions, particularly benefitting hinterland and remote communities where timely emergency response can be most challenging.

As the country continues to advance its health systems, initiatives such as this underscore a proactive commitment to protecting lives and building a resilient, well-prepared nation.