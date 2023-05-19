Massive developments underway in Region Ten – Min. Edghill

Region Ten has seen extensive investments in all sectors, including health, education, water, and housing, under the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali – led Government.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the tremendous development will continue, noting that it surpasses any efforts made in the region by the previous APNU+AFC Coalition Administration.

Speaking on a virtual programme Thursday, Minister Edghill highlighted that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Municipality in the Upper Demerara- Berbice Region have historically been under the control of the People’s National Congress/A Partnership for National Unity (PNC/APNU) party.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages with a resident in Linden

Although this was the case, Minister Edghill stressed that various projects still had to see the intervention by central government after being neglected.

He added that many of the community drainage, roads, and garbage collection issues that residents have expressed concerns about, fall under the responsibility of the municipality, which also abandoned its duties.

“We have had to come in…because they are not delivering. It was under the PPP/C that throughout the entirety of Region Ten, health facilities were expanded. You have now a health facility in every single village. Between last year, and now, we have spent more than $1.3 billion. More than 48 roads in Linden had to be fixed, either by asphaltic concrete or by way of rigid pavement concrete roads. Let them match that,” the minister emphasised.

The public works minister also highlighted that in the area of job creation, the government has made significant strides in diversifying the region’s economy, with a multi-focus approach being taken in areas such as forestry and mining.

For instance, the historical passage of the Industrial Hemp Bill in 2022 paved the way for crop production there and promoted agricultural diversification.

“We have to be able to open up Linden for tourism opportunities. We have to see the continued investment in bauxite. We have revived forestry, and mining with the policies we have put in place. At the municipal level, we are prepared to work with the council and the communities,” he pointed out.

The minister also called out the opposition’s continued ‘fear-mongering’ campaign aimed at deterring supporters of the PPP/C, while assuring that the administration is committed to working with communities to enhance their development.

“We have to address the flood issues. We have to be able to restore order and treat people with dignity so that they can do their business in an environment that is conducive.”

Since assuming office in 2020, the administration has implemented a host of projects to boost development in Region Ten.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is set to open major avenues for improved economic activities. Similar benefits will be reaped with the completion of the Linden to Mabura-Hill Road, which is expected to also boost tourism.

A call centre was also recently reopened in the mining town, providing dozens of jobs for residents.

Sports development is also a major area of focus for the region, as the government pushes to upgrade several facilities, such as the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, which will match the Providence Stadium, East Bank Demerara, and the synthetic track in Bayroc, Linden. Further, the region has benefitted from hundreds of part-time jobs, and training programmes to boost technical and vocational skills.

