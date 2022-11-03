Massive investments in new wells for Region One in 2023 – Min. Croal

Residents from various communities in the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One will soon have improved access to water service following the drilling of several wells.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal recently conducted an assessment of several Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) sub-stations in the sub-district.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, and other officials

“I want to assure them [residents] that we have a plan and we have already put some plans in place to correct this. In the first quarter for 2023, we will be sending a rig that is currently in the Matarkai sub-region to drill a number of wells,” Minister Croal stated in a recent update.

Two new wells will be drilled at Khan’s Hill and the Mabaruma Settlement.

Minister Croal explained that the wells will supply the entire Mabaruma central and compound area.

In addition, a new well will be drilled within the Wauna community since residents are currently accessing water from the Wanaina sub-station, and Hosororo.

“Wauna will be independent in terms of the water source. So, what that means is that this Wanaina system will now be able to supply to the Hosororo community a greater volume of water.”

As part of the PPP/C Administration’s programmes to ensure that residents can benefit from electricity, the Wanaina sub-station will be linked to the electrical grid to increase service hours for water, as the government continues to push the Hinterland Electrification Programme.

“I want to assure persons within the Mabaruma municipality vicinity or those constituencies to show them, in a few months, they will be receiving a larger pumping hour of water and even improved level of service. Because we are, also, connecting the system at Baramita, that Baramita system will be connected to Kamaka in 2023 as part of our programme.

It is in keeping with the government’s pledge to fulfill Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six- water and sanitation for all – by 2030.

One of the pumping stations at Wanaina

Minister Croal said Mabaruma is no exception since the government will continue to invest money in the hinterland expansion for new areas to benefit from water.

He disclosed, “When we are finished with the Mabaruma municipality, we will then move onwards to some of the communities, for example, the satellite for White Water, etc as part of our programme for 2023.”

Currently, several wells are being drilled in Matarkai.

Minister Croal disclosed that residents within Port Kaituma will benefit from a new engine to provide additional pumping hours by the end of the new week.

He revealed that a new well will be drilled in December in Port Kaituma for residents within the area and neighbouring communities.

New wells have also been drilled in several areas including Arakaka, Pakera, and Matthew’s Ridge.

A plot rig is currently drilling several wells in the Moruca sub-region. The rig will be relocated to Kwebanna, after which it will be sent to Manawarin and then to Waramuri to complete the well there.

Another well will be drilled in Santa Rosa, adding to the recently completed well at Horadia.

More than $1.5 billion has been invested by the PPP/C Government to increase access to safe, clean, and reliable water in the hinterland and riverine communities.

This has resulted in more than 10,000 residents benefitting from first-time access to potable water since August 2020.

The minister was joined by the Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, and other officials.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

