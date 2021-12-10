Matarkai chairman refutes claims of residents blocking roadways, demanding fees from GMI

Chairman of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region One, Orlando Thorne is refuting claims made by a news outlet that residents have blocked the roadway between Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge, demanding toll fees from trucks owned by the Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI).

In an interview with DPI Friday, Thorne said there was no such action by residents. He said the news outlet is ‘mischievous and is seeking to create division within the sub-district.’

Chairman of the Matarkai NDC, Orlando Thorne

He explained that the road between Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge is regularly maintained by the NDC and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). International Imports has been contracted to do the maintenance works. Funds for that programme were awarded nationally given the amount involved.

In addition, GMI, the manganese company based in Matthews Ridge, also assists in the road’s maintenance as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Therefore, based on that arrangement, Thorne explained that the manganese company is not required to pay toll for their vehicles at the toll gate located at Four Miles, Port Kaituma. This is not the same for the Barama Company as they are required to pay tolls.

The funds garnered from the toll gate is used to maintain internal roads within communities in Matarkai sub-district. For instance, emergency works were recently done on a stretch of road in Oronoque, Port Kaituma, using toll fees.

Thorne did however, acknowledged that the rainy season has caused damages to sections of the road between Eclipse Falls to Five Stage. This has resulted in some level of discomfort for drivers traversing the area.

“Before the rainy season, the road was good and International Imports were doing sections of the road, but those works had to stop because of the rains… let me just say it is not significant damages, but portions of the area are slushy because of the rains,” he clarified.

While it is impossible for any major works to be done on the road at this time, Thorne said that the contracting company along with the GMI has committed to immediately undertaking emergency works on the roadways.

“We are asking residents to be patient with us. As soon as the rainy season is over, the roads will be fixed…in the interim, some works will be done to bring relief to the residents.” Thorne said.

Even as the teams are mobililising to commence works on the road, Thorne said he, along with the Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Shem Cuffy, is enroute to the locations to examine the state of the road.