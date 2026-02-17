Matthews Ridge main access road upgrade nears completion

The Amerindian village of Matthews Ridge in Region One is undergoing significant infrastructural development, reflecting the rapid growth taking place across Guyana.

More than $358 million has been invested in the rehabilitation of the community’s main access road, a key route serving the mining town.

Ongoing road works on Matthews Ridge, the main access road

The Ministry of Public Works announced on Tuesday that a one-kilometre road is being upgraded to concrete pavement.

The improvement is expected to provide much-needed, reliable access for residents, businesses and mining operations in the area.

Ongoing works on Matthews Ridge main access road

The project by V Construction Inc. is 80% completed and is expected to finish by March 9, 2026.

Once finished, the upgraded roadway is expected to significantly enhance transportation, reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters and heavy-duty vehicles operating in and out of Matthews Ridge.

Similarly, the community’s airstrip is under construction with an investment of $800 million.

The upgraded airstrip will measure 4,000 feet in length and 80 feet in width, featuring a reinforced eight-inch-thick pavement.

This upgrade will elevate the facility to a Tier 1 aviation hub.

This project is being undertaken by the ministry’s Special Project Unit (SPU), and over 60 residents were employed to aid in its construction.