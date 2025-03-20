Matthew’s ridge residents now being employed to construct new $800M airstrip

The construction of a new $800 million airstrip in Matthew’s Ridge, Region One has begun with approximately 50 skilled and unskilled workers from the area to be employed.

The project announced last year, is being implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside engineers

During an engagement on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill highlighted the deteriorated conditions of the airstrip as he reiterated government’s commitment to delivering the airstrip.

“Today, the conversation is not if we are going to do it. The conversation is getting it done, and we are going to discuss how we are going to get it done,” he stated.

The airstrip, a critical transportation link for the manganese mining community, aims to drive economic growth for residents.

Current Matthew’s Ridge Airstrip

“We want to ensure that development reaches every part of the country. At the same time, the people who are the beneficiaries of this development must also be engaged in the work, so that the money being spent remains within the community,” Minister Edghill explained.

Though all skilled and unskilled laburers are being sourced locally, tools and materials including BRC and steel will come from Georgetown. While, ready mixed concrete will be supplied by a local business from the community.

The airstrip, spanning 4,000 feet by 80 feet, is designed to stand the test of time with a lifespan of 50 years.

Residents of Matthew’s Ridge apply for the short term employment to construct new $800 million airstrip

It will feature a rigid pavement concrete surface, which will allow planes to land in all weather conditions without skidding.

The duration of the project is approximately six weeks, depending on the delivery of materials.

When completed, the airstrip will address concerns that have previously deterred or restricted some airlines from operating within the area.

In addition, to this transformative project, the residents of Matthew’s ridge are benefiting from their fair share of development initiatives.

Residents of Matthew’s Ridge, Region One

The community has seen the investment of $31.8 million for the construction of a reinforced concrete bridge. It is expected to improve connectivity and promote economic development in community and its surrounding mining areas such Baramita, Black Banana, and Tassiwini.

Another major project rolled out in the community is the rehabilitation of roads spanning 1,150 meters in length and 16 feet in width, at a cost of $244 million.

Once again, these projects actively involved residents, with small contractors executing the work and residents being hired.

