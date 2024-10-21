Medevac rate down at 3 per cent in Region Nine as surgical capacity improves

– Min Anthony reveals

The government’s strategic investments in the Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) healthcare sector have led to a reduction in the number of patients requiring medevac services.

According to Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, the medevac rate, which once stood at 20 per cent, has now decreased to three per cent.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony delivering remarks

This reduction indicates that fewer patients need to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for lifesaving surgeries.

Speaking at the ceremonious sod-turning event for the new $6.5 billion Lethem Regional Hospital on Sunday, Minister Anthony credited the achievement to the government’s proactive approach to improving healthcare, particularly in expanding local surgical capacity.

“It shows what we’ve been doing here [and] how we have been working. These things are helping to change how people see the quality of care that we offer in this region. Simple investments can save the lives of our people, and that is what this government is about, we make simple strategic investments,” he underscored.

Dr Anthony noted that investments in enhancing local surgical capacity have been successful with over 1,000 surgeries performed by the end of 2023, a substantial increase compared to the 130 surgeries conducted in 2020.

He stated that not only are residents benefiting, but individuals from neighbouring countries are also accessing these services, demonstrating growing confidence in the public healthcare system.

“We have our neighbours who are coming to access service at our hospital… and that shows people have confidence in what we’re doing,” the minister emphasised.

In just four years, the government has transformed Region Nine’s healthcare sector with the implementation of telemedicine, enhanced infrastructure and training programmes for local health workers.

Acknowledging that many health facilities were inadequately staffed and equipped, the government launched a comprehensive programme targeting each region.

As part of this initiative, Region Nine received $300 million in funding over the past three years, with an additional $500 million allocated this year to improve healthcare facilities.

The region will also receive a new $6.5 billion regional hospital that would bolster the health sector. It will feature two fully functional operation rooms, a modern ER and procedure room, diagnostic imaging services, digital X-rays, portable X-rays, one CT scanning machine and three ultrasound machines, as well as outpatient specialised clinics and a digital health control room.

Similar investments are being expended nationwide, as the government aims to create a world-class healthcare system, keeping with its vision of a modern Guyana.

