Medical outreach to Region One to provide range of services -Minister Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony welcomes a medical outreach programme which will benefit 2,000 residents, including migrants in the Barima-Waini (Region One).

The outreach is being organised by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, the United States Embassy, Guyana Medical Relief, the International Organization for Migration and the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS). It will run from August 2 to 6.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony MP

During the launch on Wednesday at the Bookland Gardens, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Dr. Anthony said the exercise would provide a range of health services to the people of Port Kaituma and Mabaruma.

“The types of expertise that you are taking there, I think it’s very important for those communities.

So, from the perspective of the Ministry of Health, we welcome such collaboration and we want to work with many more partners because there are so many things to be done.”

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony MP, and United States Ambassador to Guyana, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch along with representatives from the collaborating organisations

Dr. Anthony also encouraged members of the team to assist with the country’s current COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“With proper education and providing information to people, answering their queries and so forth, we can dispel a lot of the myths that are circulating.

So, I would really urge the team that is going up there to spend some time in assisting us to dispel some of the myths that is circulating because it’s not only in Region One, it’s all over the place, and I think the team would have the necessary expertise to assist us in doing this.”

The team will comprise both US and local medical personnel and volunteers.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, said nine medical personnel from the Surgical and Medical Support group, a US-based non-governmental organisation, would be participating in the outreach. The team will also include eight personnel from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.