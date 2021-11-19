Men urged to take up more responsibility in observance of International Men’s Day 2021

Prime Minister Brigadier (Rtd) Hon. Mark Phillips, M.P., is urging men to take up more responsibility as “shared responsibility” can be deemed as one of the guiding principles for success in any home.

He was at the time addressing men at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security symposium in observation of International Men’s Day 2021 on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Center. This year’s observance is being celebrated under the theme “Better relations between men and women”.

Prime Minister Brigadier (rtd) Hon Mark Phillips

“This whole concept of shared responsibility is very important in the modern home. This is no longer the 1950s and 1960s, this is the year 2021, shared responsibility is perhaps the most important guiding principle for success in any home in Guyana or in any developing country, any developed country,” the Prime Minister stated.

He explained that being the provider at home is not limited to financial support, but rather it extends to emotional, physical and spiritual support to those around. He urged the men to be role models and set good examples for their families and loved ones.

The Prime Minister also touched on the topic of gender-based violence and the use of drugs and alcohol.

Meanwhile, in her brief remarks, Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P., stated that while the event is in celebration of International Men’s Day, it also provides a platform to highlight several issues and challenges men face regularly, and to have them openly discussed.

Human Services Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud MP

“I believe it is a wonderful thing to be able to share experiences perspectives, recommendations, and do so also centered around some of the most important issues that confront us globally and in our country,” Dr. Persaud explained.

Dr. Persaud noted that one of the highlights of the event is the launching of the campaign for “shared responsibility” where men can understand what is meant by the concept and how they can participate in the roles traditionally done by females around the home.

Human Services Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud MP engaging men during the symposium

Over the course of the day, the men were engaged in meaningful discussions on topics such as masculinity, shared responsibility and men’s health and wellbeing.