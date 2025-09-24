Meriwau Village gets $15M meat centre

– $7M multipurpose centre commissioned

A $15 million meat centre and a $7 million multipurpose building were commissioned in Meriwau, South Rupununi in Region Nine by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne on Sunday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne witnesses the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new meat centre at Meriwau

The minister also handed over a canter costing $4.5 million to the Village Council.

Minister Browne told the villagers that the meat centre is important because it will create jobs and provide fresh food for families in Meriwau and nearby areas.

“Outside of the pathway and SIP programme, six more persons would now be working at this meat centre to ensure that it is functional and it’s going to be able to bring the benefits that we want to see,” the minister told residents.

She encouraged schools to get meat directly from the local centre for their feeding programmes, ensuring their money stays in the village.

Speaking about the new multipurpose facility, the minister said it will host various types of activities, especially those that will boost unity within the region.

She also assured residents that they will benefit from more projects and other government initiatives in the future.

“We know that in the next five years we will be with safe leaders…We are always planning, so expect great things from the government. I’m privileged to be the representative for my people in the cabinet to be able to represent our issues.”

Minister Browne was accompanied by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ryan Toolsiram and other senior staff.