Message by Robert M. Persaud, Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission of Guyana on Earth Day 2025

On this Earth Day 2025, we join the global community in celebrating the resilience of our planet and the collective strength of its people. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” reminds us that the future of our Earth lies in our hands, in our choices, our actions, and our commitment to protect the natural world.

The Government of Guyana through many of its arms including the Protected Areas Commission, I take this opportunity to salute all Guyanese who contribute to the preservation of our nation’s unique and rich ecosystems. From the vast forests of Iwokrama to the untouched beauty of the Kanashen Amerindian Protected Area, Kaieteur National Park, Shell Beach and the Kanuku Mountains, our expansive and expanding protected areas stand as symbols of what we can achieve when we act with vision and unity.

This theme calls on us to harness our individual and collective power to make a difference. Whether through sustainable practices, education, innovation, or community engagement, each of us plays a vital role in ensuring that Guyana remains a beacon of biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 provides a powerful blueprint for country level action in using our power for the good of our planet. As we do our part, we join in partnership with all nations in preserving the earth for generations to come. The Government through the Protected Areas Commission is proud to continue working with our partners to strengthen conservation efforts, empower local communities, and promote sustainable tourism. Together, we are shaping a future where nature is respected, livelihoods are sustained, and development goes hand-in-hand with preservation.

On this Earth Day, let us reaffirm our power to protect and restore our planet. Let us be inspired by the land we love and the people who nurture it. Let us move forward together with purpose, pride, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Happy Earth Day, Guyana!

