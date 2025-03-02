Message for World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day is celebrated annually on March 3 and serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation and the need to protect our planet’s diverse ecosystems.

The United Nations established the day in 2013 to encourage action for the preservation of wildlife and biodiversity.

This year’s theme, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,” emphasises the need for investment in wildlife conservation efforts to ensure people and the environment can benefit from sustainable practices.

In Guyana, World Wildlife Day has been marked with a variety of events, including community-based conservation programmes, educational workshops, and wildlife exhibitions, all aimed at promoting a deeper understanding of the country’s rich biodiversity.

The significance of World Wildlife Day in Guyana is immense, as it supports efforts to protect endangered species like the jaguar and the giant river otter which are found within our protected areas. World Wildlife Day also contributes to the sustainable management of Guyana’s natural habitats and resources through raising awareness of critical issues that affect vulnerable species within Guyana.

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) plays a vital role in wildlife conservation in Guyana by managing the National Protected Areas System, which includes five protected areas and four urban parks.

By maintaining the protected status of these areas, PAC ensures the preservation of endangered species and ecosystems through sustainable tourism, research, and monitoring. Additionally, PAC actively engages local communities and schools in educational programs, empowering them to take meaningful action in preserving wildlife for future generations. PAC’s efforts contribute to sustainable funding and investment to protect Guyana’s natural heritage, demonstrating that responsible conservation finance can benefit both the environment and local communities.

Join us this year at the Zoological Park as the Protected Areas Commission hosts an exciting exhibit in celebration of World Wildlife Day on Sunday March 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm. Come out to discover more about the vital work we do at the PAC and learn how you can make a difference in wildlife conservation.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

