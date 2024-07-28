Message from the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony World Hepatitis Day 2024

On July 28th, we will join the rest of the world in observing World Hepatitis Day. This year’s theme, “Time to Act,” serves as an urgent call to action.

Hepatitis is a disease characterized by liver inflammation that can occur in acute or chronic forms. It is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and noninfectious agents and leads to a range of serious health problems, some of which can be fatal. There are five primary hepatitis viruses: A, B, C, D, and E. Each virus has distinct modes of transmission, including fecal-oral transmission, mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, sexual transmission, and the use of infected needles.

Hepatitis B and C are major concerns because they cause chronic diseases in millions of people worldwide and are leading causes of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and viral hepatitis-related deaths. An estimated 354 million people globally are living with Hepatitis B or C. There is limited data on prevalence in the Caribbean.

Guyana remains committed to achieving the objectives of the WHO/PAHO Global Hepatitis Strategy, which aims to reduce new Hepatitis infections by 90% and deaths by 65% by 2030. In Guyana, we have identified about 500 cases through our blood screening program over the last few years. Those who tested positive for Hepatitis C now receive treatment at the National Hepatitis C clinic. Several individuals who have completed treatment now have undetected viral loads for hepatitis C and have been discharged from the clinic.

Acute Hepatitis often presents with abdominal pain, nausea, jaundice, fever, dark urine and pale stool. Chronic hepatitis usually presents with fatigue, weight loss, nausea, myalgia or arthralgia and signs of liver decompensation such as jaundice, enlarged spleen (splenomegaly), ascites, peripheral oedema and encephalopathy. If you have any of these signs or symptoms, please come to one of our health centres, where the doctors can evaluate your condition and, if necessary, offer treatment. You can also contact the Hepatitis Clinic, which is located at Georgetown’s National Care and Treatment Centre. For more information on treatment options, call our hotline at 223 7138/9.

We urge everyone to educate themselves about Hepatitis, to get tested, and to understand that a cure or viral suppression is within reach.

Together, let us act now to combat this disease.

