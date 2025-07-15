Miguel’s Story: Government assistance helps Guyanese living with disability

The government’s Public Assistance Programme is supporting little Miguel Melville and thousands of other Guyanese to live better lives despite disabilities and other diseases.

In the last five years, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has worked to improve the lives of vulnerable people nationwide through important services and initiatives.

The Public Assistance Programme was increased this year to $22,000 per month, significantly helping individuals living with disabilities. Now, over 35,000 vulnerable individuals are receiving this extra support.

Another initiative of the Ministry is the Difficult Circumstances Programme, introduced to assist persons with mobility-assisted equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers.

Among the thousands of persons nationwide benefitting from these programmes is young Miguel, a six-year-old boy from the Amerindian village of Paruima located in Upper Mazaruni, Region 7.

Miguel Melville is using a wheelchair provided by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

At birth, Miguel appeared to be a healthy baby boy. However, as he grew, his mother saw that he wasn’t moving like other kids.

After several visits to the hospital in the Upper Mazaruni, he was referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

This disease has made life difficult for him. He is unable to walk, talk, hold objects or eat on his own. As a result of his condition, Miguel is unable to attend school like the majority of children in Guyana.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), his mother, Katrina King, confirmed that Miguel has been receiving public assistance every month and that he was also a recipient of the cash grant for persons living with disabilities.

“Though it isn’t much, it helps to cover his basic needs- like his Nestum, pampers, and other personal care items,” his mother explained.

She further stated that since Miguel is officially recognised by the Ministry as a child who is permanently disabled, he is registered to receive the government’s disability cash grants.

“His name is always included without me having to apply each time,” she stated.

To gather firsthand information, a team from the ministry visited the family to evaluate for themselves how Miguel was doing and to ensure that he was receiving the proper care needed for his well-being.

Miguel with his mother Katrina King and his brother

In April, the Difficult Circumstances Unit provided a wheelchair for Miguel to help him get around. This was important as it became essential for his daily life, and he had outgrown multiple strollers used to transport him.

“It has already made a difference in how he is transported and cared for,” his mother stated.

The Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud had said that “We have seen increases in our number of beneficiaries in both permanent disability as well as public assistance beneficiaries. We have exceeded our targets; we have increased our public assistance beneficiaries by 100 per cent.”

The government is focused on providing essential services. Its public assistance programme and other initiatives aim to improve lives and support children like Miguel in tough situations.