Min. Anand Persaud hands over $9M to Lethem Town Council

– urged council to deliver goods and services to the people

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud has called on the Mayor and Town Council of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) to deliver quality service to the residents of the township.

The minister met with the council recently, where he addressed some of their concerns before handing over a cheque of $9 million representing 50 per cent of the town’s subvention, for 17 projects.

“Because I classify you all as leaders, I expect that you all deliver, regardless of the little constraints that you may have, to deliver the goods and services to the people of your municipality.

“You went out in the various communities and you asked the people for their vote, and they voted for you and if they voted for you, you need to deliver to them, you need to be on the ground with the people, you need to find out the issues on the ground, you need to see how best you can solve their issues,” the minister told the mayor and councillors.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, MP

He said the time will come again, when they will return to the people for re-election. He said once they deliver, they will be given the opportunity to serve again.

The minister noted that the leaders must share ideas with young people and guide them as they are future leaders.

“We need to give younger people the chance, they also have a vision and you also as leaders can set that example, so they can emulate from you, to be better than you,” he said.

Lethem’s Mayor John Macedo raised several concerns affecting the council including the need for street lighting.

The mayor said the council is hoping that electricity bills would be waived.

Minister Persaud said he will follow up on the matter. The mayor also raised concerns of being kept in the dark about projects in the town. Minister Persaud said any such project should be stopped so that the council could get the Bill of Quantity to monitor the work.