Min Edghill – $1.5B vessel budget key to maintaining river transport services

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill staunchly defends the $1.5 billion allocation for vessels under Budget 2026, asserting that this subsidy is crucial for maintaining affordable river transport for commuters and ensuring stable operations.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill with his various heads of departments in the Committee of Supply

Speaking during the Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditures on Wednesday, Minister Edghill addressed concerns raised about the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), particularly the level of government support it receives.

“If we were supposed to charge the real fare, it would be far more costly for commuters,” the minister said.

He rejected claims that larger vessels consume excessive fuel, stating that available data shows no significant disparity in fuel usage based on engine size or route.

Referring to vessels such as the MV Hercules, Sabanto and Kanawan, he said fuel consumption does not pose a liability to the department.

“The excessive fuel consumption that is being suggested does not exist,” he stated.

The MV Hercules

The minister acknowledged that vessels plying longer routes, including the MV MA Lisha, which serves the North West District, naturally use more fuel.

However, he said this is managed based on distance and time travelled.

Other routes, including Bartica and Port Kaituma, serviced by the MV Kimbia, are also monitored.

Minister Edghill added that detailed fuel usage figures are recorded in the department’s accounts.

Responding to MP Ganesh Mahipaul, Minister Eghill disclosed that the MV Hercules consumed fuel valued at $73.47 million in 2025.

Also answering questions about staffing costs, the minister said none of the government subsidy is used to pay employees operating the MV Hercules or other vessels.

He recalled that when he assumed office in 2020, the T&HD was in “shambles”, with outstanding payments for PAYE, National Insurance Scheme contributions and union dues.

He said the situation has since been corrected under the PPP/C government.

“We are now up to date with PAYE, NIS and union dues, and staff are paid in a timely manner every month,” he told the House.

Minister Edghill also discussed the financial implications of the government’s decision to make all bridges toll-free from August 1, 2025.

He explained that the state would absorb the cost to sustain operations and ensure staff salaries are maintained.

The policy covers the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Berbice Bridge, and three bridges in Linden, including the Mackenzie–Wismar Bridge. Edghill noted that funds were allocated last year to compensate these facilities, using a formula based on their monthly operational expenses.

The minister further disclosed that the government is in the process of acquiring the Berbice Bridge, signalling a broader move towards greater state control of critical transport infrastructure.