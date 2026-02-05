Min Hugh Todd defends government’s foreign policy agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on Tuesday, defended the government’s foreign policy agenda, pushing back against criticisms from the Opposition, asserting that Guyana’s international standing has never been stronger than under the PPP/C Administration.

Speaking during the National Assembly debate on Budget 2026, Minister Todd emphasised that foreign policy remains a central pillar of Guyana’s national development, directly supporting social advancement, economic growth, and improved quality of life for citizens.

“As a government, we believe in policies that are backed by data, science, and empirical evidence backed by the people, and that is why we have been successful at our national policies,” he stated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, speaking at the National Assembly

According to Minister Todd, the administration’s achievements in healthcare, education, infrastructure development, environmental protection, and economic expansion have strengthened Guyana’s global reputation, allowing President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to confidently articulate the country’s progress during engagements with foreign leaders.

These successes, he said, have been well received by international partners and have translated into tangible cooperation agreements and strategic alliances.

“The president set the foreign policy agenda on behalf of the people who have elected him, and it’s very clear that he has a mandate to execute on behalf of the people,” the minister said.

He highlighted several recent high-level engagements, including President Ali’s recent meetings in the United Kingdom with senior government officials, business leaders, and Commonwealth representatives, as well as Guyana’s successful role in advancing the Global Biodiversity Alliance.

President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and delegation, meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the Global Biodiversity Alliance



On matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the minister reaffirmed the government’s bipartisan and inclusive approach, pointing out that diplomats appointed under previous administrations continue to serve Guyana abroad.

He noted that $100 million has been allocated to safeguarding Guyana’s borders, along with ongoing strategic partnerships with Brazil, Suriname, and other regional allies.

Minister Todd stressed that “Guyana’s foreign policy is driven by substance, not rhetoric, and is executed through a coordinated top-down and bottom-up approach.”

He maintained that the government’s expanding diplomatic footprint, strengthened international partnerships, and growing global respect are clear evidence of effective foreign policy execution under the current administration.