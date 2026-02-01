Min McCoy defends Budget 2026, says accountability lies in universal benefits

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has defended the 2026 National Budget, asserting that it was crafted to benefit all Guyanese.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast, Minister McCoy dismissed opposition claims that the budget serves only “friends, family, and favourites,” describing such assertions as baseless and unsupported by evidence. He maintained that the allocations clearly demonstrate a commitment to the welfare of citizens across every social and economic stratum.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, interacts with a vendor

“Those criticisms, for me, are always very hollow,” McCoy said. “It’s just buzzwords and phrases without any true meaning to it, without being able to demonstrate where there has been the absence…a list of any group that has been missed in this process of development.”

Minister McCoy stated that the budget continues the success of the last government term and reflects the trust the People’s Progressive Party/Civic has from Guyanese. He emphasised that development is ongoing and all funds are aimed at enhancing people’s lives.

Some direct benefits include better social support and lower living costs. Old-age pensions increased from $41,000 to $46,000, and the cash grant for children is now $85,000 after combining the transportation and uniform grants.

“When we talk about, for example, increasing pensions, it doesn’t go to Kwame’s grandmother and the person who lives down the road, grandmother, doesn’t get it. It applies, and it reaches every single person.”

The minister also added that the cash grant for children is not subject to political consideration.

“When we talk about the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, who does it go to? It goes to every citizen’s child in this country, the children of our country.”

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, assists staff at the Mocha Community Centre during the distribution exercise

Minister McCoy also identified government intervention to continue addressing the cost of living. “Guyanese are benefitting from fuel price support, especially with the recent global price increases,” he said.

The minister disagreed with those who say they “hold the government accountable” for corruption, noting that true accountability needs integrity and moral authority.

The government, he said, is accountable and operates within the Constitution and laws of Guyana, and that transparency and accountability are core to its governance model.

All citizens benefit from government programs like housing support, small business assistance, and tax cuts on some vehicles.

With regard to Budget 2026, set to be debated starting tomorrow, Minister McCoy emphasised the importance for Guyanese to remain vigilant against misinformation and political theatrics, asserting that they should evaluate the budget based on its genuine value to them.

He said the government is ready to defend every dollar in that budget as an investment in people, families, and communities across Guyana.