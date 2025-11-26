Min of Natural Resources and GGMC launches Guyana Jewellers Association

The Ministry of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Guyana Gold Board and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, today officially launched the Guyana Jewellers Association (GJA) at a stakeholder meeting held at Duke Lodge, Georgetown. The event forms part of the government’s ongoing Guyana Gold and Jewellery Development Strategy Programme (GG&JDSP).

The establishment of the GJA marks a major step toward strengthening and modernising Guyana’s jewellery industry. As the unified representative body for jewellers, goldsmiths, gemstone suppliers, retailers, and related operators, the association is expected to enhance industry standards, improve competitiveness, and strengthen Guyana’s national branding in the value-added gold sector. The GJA will also support export readiness and help build consumer confidence in high-quality Guyanese jewellery.

In invited comments, the Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing the country’s gold value chain and supporting businesses across the jewellery sector. The minister emphasised the importance of greater organisation, adherence to improved standards, and deeper collaboration across the industry, noting that the ministry stands ready to work with the new Association as a strategic partner in sector development.

Technical Consultant Mr. Dominic Gaskin delivered a presentation outlining the proposed framework, governance structure, membership categories, and objectives of the GJA. Stakeholders were invited to provide feedback and identify areas where additional support would be required as the association begins its work.

During the meeting, members elected the inaugural nine-member Board of the GJA. Positions filled included Mr. Gowkaran Persaud Chairman, Mr. Vade Persaud Vice Chairman, Ms. Deborah Phillipe Secretary, Mr. Rampersaud Gopaul Treasurer, as well as Raj Persaud and Stephen Naraine as Directors, the board will also have three ex officio representatives from key government agencies. The Board will lead the initial establishment phase of the association and coordinate early sector-development activities.

The event saw strong participation from across the jewellery value chain, including jewellers, goldsmiths, retailers, workshop operators, equipment suppliers, and representatives from national agencies such as the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministry of Tourism, and the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association.

The Ministry of Natural Resources welcomes the formation of the Guyana Jewellers Association and looks forward to continued collaboration as Guyana advances its value-added gold and jewellery sector.

For more information on the Guyana Jewellers Association contact, lmartin@ggb.gov.gy