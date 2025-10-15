Minister Ally calls entrepreneurs to build beyond borders at IBC 2025

Guyanese business owners and entrepreneurs were advised to widen their horizons and not be satisfied with meeting domestic demands for goods and services.

The Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, encouraged them to think regionally and globally during his remarks at the International Business Conference (IBC) 2025, now taking place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

The IBC 2025, now in its third edition, gathers business leaders, policymakers, and innovators in Guyana to connect and plan for the future of regional economies.

Minister Ally highlighted Guyana’s growth potential and stated that the conference has a vision, which he called a ‘dream and a lasting institution.’

He said that Guyana today is not the nation of yesterday. It is a country on the move, and among the fastest-growing economies in the world. More importantly, Guyana is determined to leverage its prosperity into opportunities for its citizens and regional partners.

“Our economy is projected to enjoy sustained growth in the medium term, not just because of oil and gas, but because of what the sector enables,” the Minister asserted.

“We must use this moment of strength to build the foundation for lasting prosperity. In other words, this is our window to transform short-term boom into long-term growth,” he said.

Minister Ally explained that the IBC is changing into an institution to support trade, investment, and business, emphasising that ideas are the true currency exchanged in these forums.

“This is your moment, this is your time to build and expand, but don’t stop at the shoreline. Don’t limit your ambitions to the local market. The real opportunity lies in building a regional footprint,” the minister stated

When the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) was conceived, the idea was not only to stimulate trade, investments and the movement of capital and people across the region; it intended to create a platform where Caribbean firms could grow beyond their borders and eventually stand tall on the global stage.

That vision, he posited, is still alive but needs entrepreneurs with courage and vision to turn it into a reality.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Bridging Businesses for Regional Prosperity.” Ending on Thursday, October 16, the conference has attracted more than 125 speakers, 800 delegates, and 2,000 participants from over 30 countries.