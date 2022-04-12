Minister Croal addresses concerns of Crabwood Creek residents

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, has committed to addressing a series of issues raised by residents in several communities in Crabwood Creek, East Berbice–Corentyne (Region Six).

On Monday, Minister Croal visited Grant 1802, 1778 Backlands and Bovel’s Sideline Dam as part of a cabinet outreach across the region. He was accompanied by a number of senior technical officers from the Ministry of Public Works, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacting with residents of Crabwook Creek on Monday

During the interactive session, residents complained of limited access to potable water, the deplorable state of roads in their communities, and the need for timely processing of ownership documents for lands.

Minister Croal has committed to addressing the water woes in the area. As early as Tuesday, a team from the GWI will conduct an assessment, after which service connections will commence for those who have the necessary documentation in place.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

On the issue of land, which also falls under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s- Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Minister Croal noted that steps have already been taken to expedite the processing of transport and titles for Region six. Further, the local NDCs will be asked to submit a list of streets that are in dire need of repairs to the Ministry of Public Works for intervention.

Minister Croal reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the livelihood of all citizens in keeping with the ‘One Guyana’ concept. He assured residents that their issues will be documented, and referred to the relevant sectors to be addressed in the shortest possible time.

“We are here in communities across the region because we understand the need to engage the people on issues that will guide our developmental agenda. We have a massive development plan for this region, and you will be included in that massive plan,” Minister Croal told the residents.

Residents were assured that their issues will be addressed by government.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal joined Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, at Line Path, Skeldon, where they engaged residents on issues affecting them.

The meeting formed part of the government’s massive outreach taken to communities in the region. The outreach was led by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali along with Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. Technical officers of the various ministries and sub-agencies were also on the ground addressing residents’ concerns.