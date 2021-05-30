Minister Edghill assesses flooding in Region 10

-says residents safety is priority

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill travelled to Speightland, Block 42 Lower Amelia’s Ward and Kara Kara, Region 10 to conduct an assessment of the flooding in those communities to ensure that affected persons are safe.

Days of torrential rains have caused the Kara Kara creek to overflow its banks, inundating the communities.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill addresses flood-affected residents at Kara Kara Creek.

Minister Edghill distributed a quantity of food hampers and cleaning agents to affected households, and informed them that the Government stands ready to evacuate anyone who required assistance.

“We have received representation of the plight and the suffering that you have endured here over the last period. We have three things that is priority for us right now and that is why I’m going down the creek to see what is going on. Number one, safety of everybody, so if anybody is living in any condition that is unsafe, we have to evacuate them.”

These residents encourage Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill to check on their neighbour further downstream

“These kinds of thing that are happening here now is taking place at a time when we are faced with a pandemic, namely COVID-19, and because of that health concerns are very important,” he said.

Residents were quick to express their appreciation for the Government’s assistance.

Speightland resident, Ms. Lynette Pancham said she lost furniture and other household items. “The food hampers and cleaning stuff will come in good [though],” she said.

Hampers are being taken off a truck for flood-affected residents at Kara Kara and Speightland respectively

Ms. Tessa Ragbeer, who lives on Toucan Drive said she too appreciated the assistance rendered, but she was more concerned about her neighbours who lived closer to the Kara Kara creek. “The creek water just flows because there is no revetment [wall] or anything to stop the water during the high tide,” she explained.

Ms. Ragbeer also said the creek and drains in the area needed clearing.

Minister Edghill also went up the Kara Kara creek to access the extent of damage and loss to communities there.

