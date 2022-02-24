Minister Edghill meets with Ms. Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of UNECE

As part of his engagements in Geneva, Minister Edghill met with Ms. Olga Algayerova, United Nations Under Secretary – General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on Tuesday February 23, 2022.

Minister Edghill used the opportunity to thank Ms. Algayerova for the invitation to the Inland Transport Committee’s 75th anniversary and the opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from the experiences of others.

During the dialogue, Minister Edghill updated the executive secretary about Guyana’s infrastructure agenda, including the regional integration agenda with neighboring Brazil and Suriname.

The executive secretary invited Guyana to review and consider the accession of six (6) UNECE conventions aimed at the promotion of road safety and environmental performance. In particular:

1958 Agreement on Vehicle Regulations

1997 Agreement on periodic technical inspection

1998 Agreement on Global Technical Regulations on vehicle construction

1957 Agreement on transport of dangerous goods by road (ADR)

Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under the cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) of 14 November 1975

International Convention on the Harmonization of Frontiers Control of Goods, 21 October 1982.

The executive secretary expressed her readiness to support Guyana in the process and extended a warm invitation to Minister Edghill to attend the UN high level meeting on Road Safety in New York scheduled for the end of June, early July 2022.