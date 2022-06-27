Minister Edghill meets with residents of Hubu, Parika Backdam

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, met with residents of several riverine communities at Hubu, Parika Backdam, on Sunday afternoon.

The residents of Hubu, Bonasika, Saxacalli, Lanaballi, and the other riverine communities in that area, have been given a month to come up with a number of ideas to be considered by the Government, regarding the construction of either a wharf or a road to serve persons, especially farmers who have to frequently bring their produce out to the mainland.

Minister Edghill visited the community at the request of residents, along with the Regional Engineer, to address their concerns: among them the request for a bigger wharf, however, residents could not settle on one idea to collectively put forth for consideration, consequently, a month has been given for them to work along with the Ministry’s Engineer to find something plausible to be considered.

“Before I came here today and see what is taking place, I asked my engineers to give me some advice, my Chief Sea and Defense Engineer came to the location and look and see what is happening, he told me the solution here, if we do what you are asking for is about $600 million to $800 million. The question is if Government is to spend $600 million to $800 million to facilitate farmers, because farmers must be able to get access to market and also, they must get access to supplies, the question is what is the best use of that money, and how does it best meet the developing trends and developing demands of this area.”

Minister Edghill said having heard the price tag of what it would take to do revetment for a road and to build a wharf, and having to clear and remove persons living on the Government reserved, this would cause a lot of complications.

“We are also aware, in terms of our overall planning, President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo on the campaign trail before they turn vice president and President, said we are building the Del Conte Road. We write it and put it in the manifesto, since coming into office in 2020, as Minister of Public Works, we started working on it, and we have gone out to contract for people to clear the alignment. We are currently seeking to secure the financing to build the road.”

“The intent is for farmers to be given access and we must also open new lands.”

Persons who frequent the area via boat, do so at great risk, as a three-door koker is located in the very area where they traverse.

“We don’t want anybody to lose a life, and we don’t want to lose money, we want to be able to do what is beneficial for all the people, so, I am asking you to agree, let us agree for five people to sit with my engineer to go through and we will be able to get a solution.”

Minister Edghill reiterated that as the government work to develop the country, everything is being done to ensure development is for everyone.

