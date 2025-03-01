Minister Edghill sets March 31 deadline for Region Six roadworks

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has insisted that all ongoing construction projects across Region Six must be completed by March 31.

The minister made the announcement during a regional engagement on Friday, during which he visited over 30 locations where infrastructure works are in progress.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspecting the roadworks in Region Six on Friday

These include New Amsterdam, Canfield/Enterprise, Borlam, Fyrish, Hampshire, Rose Hall, Port Mourant, Bloomfield, Lancaster, Bushlot, villages 52 to 74, Corriverton, Moleson Creek, and Crabwood Creek.

“Between now and March 31, we want all the roads completed,” Minister Edghill stated

He continued, “I have been receiving reports, but there is nothing like seeing things firsthand and addressing issues on the ground.”

The minister urged contractors to accelerate their work, even if it meant working at nights, pointing to several lots experiencing delays because access must be given for other works.

“We must cooperate to ensure smooth progress,” he emphasised.

The public works minister acknowledged that while some contracts were issued late in December, they were originally intended to be completed within three to four months.

He emphasised that the March 31 deadline remains firm, as it will allow for the launch of additional projects.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspecting the roadworks in Region Six on Friday

Once the roads are completed, focus will shift to replacing wooden bridges, which require frequent rebuilding.

Meanwhile, in Black Bush Polder, the government has awarded 176 contracts, valued at over $2 billion, for roadworks.

Some of these roads are being constructed for the first time, while others are undergoing long-overdue repairs.

Minister Edghill noted that no maintenance was carried out in the area during the previous administration’s five-year tenure, leaving roads in a state of severe deterioration.

“We are more than 50 per cent completed here. Work cannot continue forever,” he said, urging engineers and technical staff to keep the wheels of production moving and ensure timely completion of all projects.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, interacting with residents as he inspected the roadworks in Region Six on Friday

