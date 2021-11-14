Minister McCoy commits to resolving challenges of Silver Hill community

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has committed to ensuring that the challenges in Silver Hill, Linden-Soesdyke Highway are resolved.

The minister made this commitment during a meeting with residents on Sunday.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Hon. Kwame McCoy

At that engagement, residents raised a number of concerns, including the lack of reliable electricity and potable water, as well as land regularisation.

Minister McCoy reminded residents that technical staff from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), recently conducted an assessment and intends to drill four wells on the highway before the year is out. The minister said the government will decide how the community could be connected to the new wells.

As it relates to the regularisation of land in the area, the Public Affairs Minister said government will be establishing a multi-sectoral committee that will comprise of himself; the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and other government officials to see a ‘one stop shop’ where residents could raise their concerns, about land use in the area. That committee, he indicated, will be launched in a few weeks’ time.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs speaks with the residents of Silver Hill, Linden-Soesdyke Highway

In the area of youth training, Minister McCoy told residents that the government has not forgotten about them.

“Within the next two weeks, you will see a team from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Innovation Department that will be doing some training with the youths to teach them the basic use and techniques of technology and how to build websites. It gives a boost to the youngsters to acquire these skills,” the minister explained.

Notably, Minister McCoy also encouraged residents to up their agriculture production, noting that there will be massive food demand in the coming years. To this end, he emphasised that government is ready to support farmers in the area who want to invest and/or expand.

With regard the pandemic and the education system, the minister called on teachers to get vaccinated, and to encourage parents to get their children inoculated against the deadly disease.

“We do not want to develop a population where the children are kept back from learning. It is fundamental to all that you make sure that we are on target to achieve herd immunity with the vaccination drive.”

Going forward, the Public Affairs Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the prosperity of the community of Silver Hill and Guyana.