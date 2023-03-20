Minister of Labour directs “Formal Investigation” into BOSAI Fatal accident, appoints and meets with team of investigators

The Minister of Labour, Honourable Joseph Hamilton MP, has directed a “Formal Investigation” into the fatal accident involving Mr. Neptrid Hercules who was employed by BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana, Republic Avenue, Linden, Upper Demerara River.

The formal investigation will commence on Monday, March 27th, 2023, and will last for six weeks. This action is in keeping with Section 72 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Chapter 99:06 Laws of Guyana.

The Act gives the Minister the power to direct formal investigation into any accident arising out of and in the course of employment of any worker where he considers it expedient to so do. The persons appointed are referred to as “The court” and “shall hold the investigation in open court in such a manner and under such conditions as the court may think most effectual for ascertaining the causes and circumstances of the accident “.

Competent persons have been appointed to serve on the investigating team whose main purpose will be “to determine the cause (s) of the accident and make recommendations for the prevention of accidents generally and more in particular the recurrence of similar accidents.

Mr. Neptrid Hercules went missing in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, March 11, 2023 along with the CAT D9T Dozer which he was operating at the time. This was as a result of a failure experienced by the Overburden Dump where he was working in the East Montgomery Mine which caused them to be covered by the overburden material. The body of Mr. Hercules was found several days later after an extensive and painful search.

The Minister is deeply concerned about this matter. He holds the view that this accident should never have happened and he owes it to the family, co-workers and the community to ensure that there are no recurrences. Hence the appointment of this formal investigation to provide answers to the numerous questions that abound and recommendations for implementation.

The persons appointed to serve on this formal investigation team are as follows:

1. Mr. Charles Ceres – Chairman

2. Ms. Emilia Maslen – Member

3.Mr. Victor Fernandes – National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH)

4. Mr. Jimmy Reece – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC)

5. Mr. Michael A Howard – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC)

6. Mr. Krishna Ramdas – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC)

7. Ms. Neza King – Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Dept. MOL

8. Mr. Darwin Bourne – Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Dept. MOL

9. Ms. Alyea Williams – Attorney-at-Law/Legal Officer, Labour Dept. MOL

10. Mr. Colis Primo – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

The Minister met with the team this morning and briefed them on the terms of reference and the ministry’s expectation for the investigation’s conduct.

