Minister of Labour expresses sadness at the outcome of the BOSAI workplace incident

Hon. Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, is deeply saddened by the outcome of the recent workplace incident at BOSAI, Linden, Upper Demerara River.

He learned that Mr. Neptrid Hercules’ body was recovered from the scene of the incident this afternoon, following his disappearance last Saturday morning due to a failure of the Overburden Dump at the East Montgomery Mine.

The Minister expresses heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s bereaved relatives, coworkers, and friends.

He also uses this opportunity to remind both employers and employees of the importance of good workplace safety and health practices in order to avoid similar incidents/accidents that can result in the death of loved ones.

Finally, investigations into this incident are ongoing, and once completed, the company will be informed of the findings and given recommendation to prevent similar occurrences.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

