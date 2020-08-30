Minister Persaud hosts virtual meeting with Legal Aid Clinic Board

Minster of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has encouraged Board members of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic of the need to publish the services available to the public.

On August 28, Minister Persaud hosted a virtual meeting with Mr. Bishwa Panday, Chairman of the Board, Ms. Josephine Whitehead, Director and Board Secretary and Mr. Kashir Khan, Director.

The Clinic offers free or subsidised legal advice and representation to individuals who cannot afford to pay for an attorney, and refer people who need non-legal help to agencies that can assist them.

Minster of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud in a virtual meeting with the Board members of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic Board members of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic Minster of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud in a virtual meeting with the Board members of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic Board members of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic

Currently, there are seven attorneys who provide their services to the Clinic. To this end, Minister Persaud expressed her desire to “see an expansion of legal aid services across the country, an increase in the complement of lawyers, not only for accessibility but have court matters completed.”

Discussions ensued on ways to embolden additional lawyers to volunteer their services, bolster the Clinic’s public image and financial support.

At the meeting’s conclusion, Mr. Panday indicated that he would submit a proposal to the Minister for review.