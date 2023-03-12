Minister Ramson conducts community consultations in Region Five

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, on Saturday, continued his community consultations in several communities in Region Five (Mahaica–Berbice).

Ithaca, Sheildstown, Number Five Village, Rosignol and Fairfield were among the areas visited.

The consultations are being held ahead of the implementation of the ministry’s 2023 budget projects.

Some $4.3 billion was allocated to the ministry to ensure all Guyanese are provided with opportunities to participate in sporting activities and programmes.

In one of his earlier visits to Ithaca, Minister Ramson said his intention is to meet with Community Development Committee (CDC) groups to ensure that the relevant assistance is provided to meet the needs of the various communities.

Government, through the ministry continues to upgrade sporting facilities countrywide.

In Region Five, the Blairmount Community Centre ground has been upgraded and features a multipurpose tarmac and walkway, while the Cotton Tree Community Centre Ground now has a pavilion and upgraded bleachers.

In addition, the Bath Community Centre has an upgraded washroom facility along with a gym and the Bushlot Community Centre underwent upgrades to its bleachers and washroom facility, among other improvements.

