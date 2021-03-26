Minister Robeson Benn Calls on all Prison Escapees to Surrender to Lawful Custody

Today, I wish to call on all persons who have escaped from lawful custody and who are now being sought after by the Guyana Police Force and other law enforcement Agencies, to turn themselves in and by so doing, avoid any further grief with respect to escaping from the Prisons. I also call on close relatives and friends of the escapees not to provide any support to escaped prisoners. Further, I call on the relatives, friends and the general public, to report the existence of any escaped prisoner who you may become aware of, to the nearest Police Station.

Moreover, I wish to reassure all concerned, that we are working to improve the living conditions and the rehabilitation efforts with respect to the Prison System in Guyana.

The public is also reminded that escaped prisoners once recaptured are expected to have an additional three (3) years added to their sentence through the Courts for the offense of escaping from lawful custody under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01. Moreover, those who aid and abet escape prisoners can face the prospect of three (3) to seven (7) years in jail or life imprisonment.

Honourable Robeson Benn, MP.

Minister of Home Affairs