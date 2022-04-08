Minister Todd spreads message of love, peace

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P, has called on Guyanese to respect and love each other, as the three major religions participate in fasting and prayer.

The minister was at the time speaking to Muslim worshippers, who are observing Ramadan, at the Bushlot Sunnatul Jamaat on Wednesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP interacting with Muslim worshippers at the Bushlot Sunnatul Jamaat.

“We want each and every citizen across Guyana to have respect and love for each and every other member or citizen. Love cuts across any religion, peace cuts across any religion which we all want to achieve. We are all trying to achieve one thing, a ‘One Guyana’,” he said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting which occurs with the appearance of the crescent moon. This year Ramadan is being observed from April o1 to May 01.

Minister Todd said religion plays a key role in ensuring each citizen is treated fairly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP interacting with Muslim worshippers at the Bushlot Sunnatul Jamaat.

“We live a life where we don’t see race, we don’t see religion, we don’t see colour or class or creed. We want to ensure that each and every Guyanese is treated fairly, equally and have the opportunities available for each and every one and religion plays a vital pillar.”

Earlier this week, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali called on religious bodies across the country to unite under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella for a National Day of Fasting and Prayers on Friday, April 8, 2022.

This comes as the three significant religious observances are overlapping this month. Muslims are observing Ramadan, Hindus, Navratri, and Christians, Lent.

This rare occurrence offers a meaningful opportunity for Guyanese from all religious backgrounds to join together in prayers for Guyana.

President Ali also sees the event as an opportunity for the religious bodies and persons from all beliefs to join with each other to promote the spirit of togetherness.