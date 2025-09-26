Minister Zulfikar attends annual Amerindian Heritage Games

The Amerindian Heritage Games are the most anticipated event during Amerindian Month.

The event commenced on Wednesday evening at the Everest Cricket Ground in Georgetown, bringing 800 athletes from the ten administrative regions.

Minister Zulfikar and a team of football players

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha attended the annual heritage games on Thursday evening.

During his visit, the minister took the opportunity to engage with various vendors, patrons, and athletes who travelled from different hinterland regions to participate in the event.

Minister Zulfikar and a vendor at the Amerindian Heritage Games

Understanding the important role these individuals play in supporting the festivities, Minister Zulifikar praised athletes and other participants for their courage to showcase their talents and culture.

Minister Zulfikar and a team of female athletes

The Amerindian Heritage Games will continue until September 28 and will conclude with an impressive football tournament featuring both male and female teams.