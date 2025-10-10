Ministers address community needs along Soesdyke-Linden Highway

One month after winning the elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration hit the ground running, bringing government services directly to the residents along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway corridor.

Under this massive undertaking led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, government ministers, along with advisors and Members of Parliament (MPs), fanned out in communities from Waikabra to Hairuni on Thursday.

Ministers engaged with residents one-on-one, hearing directly from them about their concerns and challenges on a range of issues such as land titles, recreational spaces, road construction, garbage collection, drainage and water supply.

“We [want to] make sure that every single community have a playground for kids,” Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, told residents of Hauraruni.

“On the activities for senior citizens, that’s something we want to engage with you on. I know Minister Jacobs; his ministry is very keen on that as well,” Minister Ally affirmed.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, noted that the government has been on the ground since day one, building on the momentum set by the previous PPP/C Administration in 2020.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) interacted with residents who said the presence of ministers in their communities is a welcome sign, especially just one month after the elections.

One such individual was Ramesh Ramit, the Chairperson of the Kairuni Community Development Council (CDC), who recounted his experience with one of his colleagues.

“Up to yesterday, one of my colleagues [said] bai you din glad if was election because when is an election you gone see a lot of government people in the community. I said no man….we know that they’re going to come through and listen to our concern and not only listen, but come through with our concern,” he said.

Another Kairuni resident, Compton Williams, said he not only appreciates the government’s continuous presence, but also, “I am thankful, at least for the promises on what they have already done.”

Noting that her community has seen tremendous improvement in the last five years, Carmelita Mullens commended the outreach as a “good thing” since “they come and visit us regularly.”

“We are so grateful for that, and we trust that they keep coming and develop us more,” she said.

This successful outreach, a commitment from President Ali’s administration, sets the stage for a new phase of development along the Soesdyke-Linden corridor, one that is aligned with the people’s needs.