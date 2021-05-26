Ministers Rodrigues and Indar pledge to regularize and upgrade Cane Grove

There is a need for the resurveying of land allocations in the communities of Estate Dam and Coconut Dam; Cane Grove on the East Coast of Demerara, in order to fully regularize the community and hand it over to the Neighborhood Democratic Council for their administration.

This was related to residents by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Honourable Susan Rodrigues, who along with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Honourable Deodat Indar, visited the community to listen to concerns upon the invitation of the Cane Grove NDC.

Minister Rodrigues explained to a gathering of residents and NDC officials that regularization will also allow for the Ministry to address demarcation, drainage and other structural issues facing residents.

She highlighted that the existing residents did not occupy their lots based on the original Housing plan. The last survey in these areas was done based on occupancy and it shows that of the 135 lots surveyed in Estate Dam, some 83 were regularized, thus making 52 contentious. This means they are either squatting or have extended their fences and living quarters onto government reserves and have blocked drains.

As a result of these contentions, the Ministry cannot proceed with regularization. Minister Rodrigues said the NDC has reported resistance from some residents and she is calling on them for their full cooperation in order to move forward.

Additionally, she indicated that there was not equitable distribution of land and this too will be addressed. The Housing and Water Minister said surveyors will be sent to identify correct boundary lines and notices will be issued to defaulters.

Visits to a number of households show that drainages are blocked, causing water to be stagnant and in some cases, drains are non-existent. This, she said, cannot be obtained any longer.

Meanwhile, Minister Indar said while some road upgrade works are ongoing, his Ministry will assess other areas where road works are needed. He said he is prepared to go to Parliament to secure funding to complete these projects. He also addressed residents’ concerns about the quality of materials being used to conduct these works.

Minister Indar stated that his Ministry will be working in collaboration with the Guyana Water Inc to ensure pipelines are relocated in a timely fashion so that works can go on schedule.