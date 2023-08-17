Ministers Sukhai, Persaud engage Mahdia residents on developmental projects in the region

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, on Wednesday engaged residents of Mahdia, Region Eight on matters related to infrastructure, land and garbage disposal.

Speaking at the Mahdia Secondary School, Minister Sukhai, while noting the town’s large size highlighted that each area requires a different level of development.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

“The people living in this township must always benefit, and with that, issues and challenges will always be resolved by government,” Minister Sukhai assured.

As it relates to roads, the minister said engineers will visit the town to conduct assessments, and those projects will be catered for in the next budget.

She informed residents that the town council will also be inviting the Environmental Protection Agency shortly to discuss and identify a plot of land for a dump site.

Residents of Mahdia

“The development will not only be prioritised for the central area but rather, it will have an impactful result across the township,” the Amerindian affairs minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud said government will be supporting the town council to ensure that major works get underway.

“I want to assure you that much more development is going to come to Mahdia and the villages in Region Eight, to kick start the works of the Mayor and City Council,” Minister Persaud assured.

He encouraged both adults and children to take their education seriously so that they can take up jobs in the various sectors.

Some of the residents of Mahdia at the engagement

“Billions of dollars are being spent in the education sector, in the health sector, in housing and water. We have crafted a plan for this country and its people, and every day we are executing these plans,” the minister posited.

The newly elected Mayor, Eslyn Hussain was officially introduced to the town by the ministers.

Minister Persaud urged her to have an open-door policy so that residents can voice their concerns.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

