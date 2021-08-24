Ministry of Education clarifies untruths regarding today’s removal of unvaccinated staff from its 21 Brickdam office

The Ministry of Education wishes to correct the misinformation that has been reported regarding an incident that took place today at its 21 Brickdam office concerning unvaccinated staff.

Following the Gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 20) which took effect from August 1, 2021, and valid until August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Education through the office of the Permanent Secretary issued clear instructions on August 9th, 2021 to all Heads of Department about the adherence to the requirements of the order.

One measure contained in the order is that all staff must present their vaccination card and identification card to enter any of the Ministry of Education’s buildings. Employees who refuse to be vaccinated are required to provide a negative test result to their relevant heads of department on a frequency determined by the Ministry.

Prior to the strict application of this specific measure, staff were given two weeks grace period.

Further, on August 11, 2021, Heads of Department were provided with the updated information from the Ministry of Health for COVID-19 vaccination exemptions which identified specific groups of persons who can be exempted from taking the vaccine such as breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women and persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days.

On August 23, 2021, a memorandum was sent out to all heads of department again through the office of the Permanent Secretary informing staff that there will be strict adherence to the Gazetted Order while recognizing the exempted groups of persons.

Today, August 24, 2021, a staff member of the Ministry attached to the Personnel Department of the Ministry at 21 Brickdam was denied entry into the compound because he could not present his vaccination and identification cards nor a negative test result. However, he persisted that he cannot be denied entry and forced his way into the compound and took up his post at his desk.

His immediate Supervisor cautioned him that he was in violation of the Gazetted Order and advised that he should leave the building but he refused to comply. The Principal Assistant Secretary (Administration) who is in charge of security also cautioned him and advised also that he should vacate the building. Again, he refused.

The supervisor attached to the security firm that is contracted to operate at the building was also called to caution the staff member to leave the building. For a third time, he refused to leave.

At this point, the Guyana Police Force was contacted and officers arrived to address the matter. He was cautioned by the officers and eventually decided to leave the building. He was not escorted or handcuffed as is being reported.

Further, it was also brought to the attention of the officers that there were other staff who had breached security, violated the Gazetted Order along with the Ministry’s instructions and entered the said building. They too were asked to leave the building in accordance with the Gazetted directive and peacefully complied without being forced or escorted out of the building. The Ministry, therefore, finds it disingenuous that sections of the society chose to tell untruths about other staff of the Ministry and the officers of the Guyana Police Force who performed their duties in a professional manner.

It must be noted that leading up to yesterday’s memorandum requesting full compliance, all heads of department were asked to submit data regarding vaccination rates among staff. Based on the information submitted, the majority of staff are vaccinated and are in compliance with the Gazetted Order.

The Ministry of Education wishes to state that it will not allow one or two deviant non-compliant staff to tarnish its image nor put at risk any of its staff or members of the public.

We ask that all Guyanese during this time act responsibly and work together to ensure the safety of everyone.