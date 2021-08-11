Minster Benn urges parents, teaches to get COVID-19 vaccine

-in preparation for school

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, is encouraging teachers and parents to immunise themselves against Covid, even as the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and other preparations are being made for the September reopening of schools.

The Minister led the distribution exercise at the Cummings Lodge Secondary School and Turkeyen Nursery School Tuesday.

Minister Benn said in keeping with its manifesto promise, the PPP/C Government has restored and increased, the support for public school students. He said the grant must be used wisely for the benefit of the children.

“We want our children to get back into school. We want our economy to open up back. We want to be able to access all the services related to the matter; we want to go back to normal life,” he said.

As such, he said, vaccination is necessary to faster achieve herd immunity.

“The important thing is for us to recognise who we are, where we want to be, what ambition we have for our children and our country and particularly, to pass on a better life to the next generation.”

Meanwhile, parents and guardians of Cummings Lodge Secondary said they are thankful for the cash grant, and plan to use it for its intended purpose.

Ms. Chanderpatty Sookie, who takes care of her grandson said, “The cash grant I gon receive is for me grandson, the little one. We have to buy things and so because I am a pensioner, I don’t work no way and me and he alone live.”

Ms. Petra Simmons said the cash grant will be helpful to her. “It will be a great help because now knowing that school will be reopened and job, you not getting job as every day; one parent working like most times so it’s helpful.”

A COVID-19 vaccination booth was also set up at the Cummings Lodge Secondary for persons desirous of taking the vaccine.