MoE hosts first-ever Arrival Day Village

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday hosted the first-ever Arrival Day Village at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal to celebrate Guyana’s rich cultural heritage.

Throughout the village, everyone attending the arrival day event will learn about the diverse cultures of the ancestors (the Amerindians, Europeans, Africans, East Indians, Portuguese, and Chinese) who came to Guyana and made significant contributions to the country’s development.

Mohanie Samdass, a teacher

Mohanie Samdass, a teacher from F.E. Pollard Primary School, said that the various cultural pieces at the exhibition will help to educate the students about the country’s rich cultural tapestry.

She added, “[This is the] first time I am experiencing an exhibition like this. I think it is very educational for the children. The different pieces will bring unity among them and something they will take back to remember. It will help us in school with the curriculum.”

Allison Wade, a teacher

Another teacher from New Diamond/Grove Primary School, Allison Wade, stated that the activity will be very educational for pupils preparing for the National Grade Five Assessment.

Wade said, “This is where they get a chance to see close to real-life experience of our ancestors. They can now put pictures to the words they were reading for the past four years.”

This activity, which brings the ministry’s curriculum to life, allows students from Grades Four through Seven to interact with the educational materials, experience the ancestors’ way of life and traditions first-hand and recognise how important these contributions are to all Guyanese.

The knowledge gained from this fun and educational experience will greatly prepare Grade Five pupils for next year’s national annual assessment and the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations.

Several teachers welcomed this initiative, noting that the educational content will benefit their students.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand delivering remarks at the Arrival Day village

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who officially opened the village, emphasised the importance of the arrival day event, saying it was designed specifically to teach all the students about the ancestors’ history.

“Our ancestors who came before us withstood very harsh conditions to get here. And all of them struggled in very harsh conditions to stay here to build a better life for you,” she explained. “That is what we, in the government, are committed to doing – building a better Guyana day by day so that you could thrive whether you live in Region One or Six…You have one thing to do. You have to participate in this building,” the minister said.

She further encouraged all the parents to bring out their children on the arrival day village, which will continue on May 7 from 10 am to 3 pm at the conference centre.

“This is something you will see over and over again. To all parents, this village is made up of Social Studies content required for your children’s learning, for them to be successful at various exams, including the NGSA and CXC Social Studies and History. So, I would encourage you to bring your children here over the next two days,” Minister Manickchand noted.

