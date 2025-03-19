MOH investigating suspected cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in Region Four

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with regional authorities, is actively investigating and monitoring a suspected outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). HFMD is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects children of primary school age, although individuals of any age can contract it.

On March 11, an expert team from the Ministry of Health conducted an initial visit to assess the situation and provide necessary support. A follow-up visit was conducted on March 18. Samples have been collected and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for confirmation of the pathogen.

The Ministry wishes to inform the public about the common symptoms of HFMD, which include fever, sore throat, painful sores or blisters in the mouth, and a rash on the hands, feet, and occasionally the buttocks. Symptoms typically appear two to seven days after exposure to an infected person, their bodily secretions (for example, their saliva, blister fluid, or faeces), or contaminated objects and surfaces.

While highly contagious, HFMD is generally not severe, with most cases resolving on their own within seven to 10 days. Medical treatment is primarily to relieve pain and fever, and to prevent dehydration.

To minimize the risk of infection, the Ministry advises the public to take the following precautionary measures:

Practice regular handwashing with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with individuals who are exhibiting symptoms.

Sanitize and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and shared items.

Individuals, particularly children, showing symptoms of HFMD are strongly encouraged to remain at home until they are no longer contagious. Parents are urged to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility if their child exhibits signs or symptoms of HFMD, or if the illness persists for more than one week.

The Ministry of Health remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of all citizens and will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

